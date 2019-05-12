Invesco Canada loses top executive Christopher Doll

Invesco Canada Ltd. lost a top executive in its exchange-traded-funds business last week.
Christopher Doll, vice-president of ETF sales and strategy, departed from the investment manager on May 7, according to sources that were granted anonymity by The Globe and Mail because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.
Mr. Doll declined to comment. The company did not release details on the reason for the departure.
Mr. Doll played an integral role in growing the company’s ETF assets over the past decade. He joined the Canadian PowerShares division in 2010 and held several management and vice-president positions throughout his time with the firm.
Invesco Canada is well known on the Street for both its mutual fund and ETF lineups, with assets under management of $40-billion. The company was one of the first mutual-fund companies to enter the ETF industry in 2009 and now has $7.1-billion invested in its ETF products (including U.S.-listed funds).
Last year Invesco retired two popular investment brands, Trimark and PowerShares, in an effort to build a single global brand – Invesco – for investors to more easily identify.
Mr. Doll will be replaced by Jasmit Bhandal, Invesco Canada vice-president and head of Canadian ETF product strategy and development, and Hussein Rashid, vice-president and ETF strategist at the firm.
Ms. Bhandal joined the firm in 2017, while Mr. Rashid has been with Invesco since 2010 and has held previous roles within the ETF capitals-markets and product-management teams.
“We remain very committed to the ETF business in Canada. Our approach has always been client-centric, and this won’t change with Chris’s departure,” said Aysha Mawani, vice-president of corporate affairs at Invesco in an e-mail to The Globe. “Jasmit and Hussein have deep expertise in the ETF industry and their roles will expand to ensure that there is no impact on our clients."
Invesco’s global ETF business will continue to be overseen by Dan Draper, managing director and global head of ETFs.
