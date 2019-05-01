Investment Management Corp. of Ontario hires CPP Investment Board executive as new chief financial officer

Investment Management Corp. of Ontario (IMCO), a money manager for small to mid-size pension plans, has hired a former finance executive from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as its new chief financial officer.
Kathy Jenkins assumed the role Wednesday, replacing the retiring Michel Paradis. Ms. Jenkins was a managing director at CPPIB for corporate finance for three years through 2018. Previously, she worked at Bank of Nova Scotia as the chief financial officer of its Global Wealth Management division, as well as at CIBC.
IMCO spokesman Neil Murphy said the company announced Mr. Paradis’s retirement internally in mid-April, and he will be staying on for several months to support the transition. Mr. Paradis, a 1980 graduate of McGill University, joined IMCO in July, 2017, from the Ontario Pension Board, where he’d served as chief financial officer.
Launched in 2016, IMCO manages $63.3-billion of assets for clients including Ontario’s Public Service Pension Plan and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board. The company has been adding staff as it prepares to serve more plans, with chief investment officer Jean Michel and chief operating officer Kevin Leblanc also joining in the past 12 months.
