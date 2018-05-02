Lexpert: Canadian law firms go where the work takes them on mining megaprojects

With Canada recognized as a world leader in mining, oil and gas, nuclear and infrastructure projects, Canadian lawyers get calls not only from domestic clients with megaprojects abroad, but from foreign enterprises that want to draw on their experience.
That’s both good and stressful. When lawyers follow their clients halfway around the world to look out for their interests in volatile emerging markets – or even more stable jurisdictions – it layers on additional challenges. And some are minefields.
Lexpert contributor Sandra Rubin reports at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.