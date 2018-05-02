Lexpert: Canadian law firms go where the work takes them on mining megaprojects

With Canada recognized as a world leader in mining, oil and gas, nuclear and infrastructure projects, Canadian lawyers get calls not only from domestic clients with megaprojects abroad, but from foreign enterprises that want to draw on their experience.

That’s both good and stressful. When lawyers follow their clients halfway around the world to look out for their interests in volatile emerging markets – or even more stable jurisdictions – it layers on additional challenges. And some are minefields.

Lexpert contributor Sandra Rubin reports at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters.