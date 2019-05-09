Lexpert: Changing the way we think about digital innovation

Everyone is being confronted by the requirement to address interconnected digital challenges, namely what to do about the Cloud, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Everything, or “the Digital Trio.” And as exciting as the Digital Trio is, it can also be overwhelming – or at least daunting.
Six lenses can be useful for supporting the all-important tactical decisions surrounding the adoption and use of digital and related resources – in other words, how to deconstruct the big challenges posed by the Digital Trio. These decision lenses look at technology innovation, business model innovation, social innovation, policy innovation, political innovation and international innovation.
