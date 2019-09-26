 Skip to main content

Lexpert: Class actions are at a crossroads

Lexpert: Class actions are at a crossroads

Special to The Globe and Mail
The future of class action lawsuits across Canada looks complicated – and it’s changing.

In July, 2019, the Law Commission of Ontario released its much-anticipated final report, Class Actions: Objectives, Experiences and Reforms. The more than 40 recommendations proposing amendments to the Class Proceedings Act and related policies focus mainly on improving access to justice by lowering costs and minimizing delays.

The report addressed a broad cross-section of issues, including the process for initiating a class action, certification, settlement approval and distribution, counsel fees, costs, and monitoring/reporting on class actions, all aimed at improving judicial efficacy, access to justice, and reducing legal costs.

Two corporate-commercial lawyers review the highlights of the report, while another two litigators give their perspective from the defence side.

Read this article and others at www.lexpert.ca.

