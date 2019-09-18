 Skip to main content

Streetwise Lexpert: Competition at the Bureau and in the Economy

Streetwise

Lexpert: Competition at the Bureau and in the Economy

Special to The Globe and Mail
When the Competition Bureau released its 2019-2020 Annual Plan, it's goal was to make the Bureau a world-leading competition agency in a rapidly advancing digital economy.

A competition lawyer and a deputy commissioner of the Competition Bureau recently described the Bureau’s role and priorities; in both cases, the emphasis was on the digital economy.

When the Bureau released its 2019-2020 Annual Plan, it stated as a goal making the Bureau a world-leading competition agency in a rapidly advancing digital economy, writes Antonio Di Domenico of Fasken LLP. The plan names industries of interest in its enforcement and compliance efforts, and notes that the emergence of data-driven platforms and “network effects” are numerous and unpredictable.

And in a recent speech on big data, a Bureau deputy commissioner also referred to “network effects,” or the appeal of a platform increasing as more people use it. “[I]f platforms become more valuable to users as they grow, this helps explain why we are seeing digital giants emerge,” said Anthony Durocher.

Read the article at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

