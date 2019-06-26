Lexpert: How much risk?

Telus Corp. is a Canadian company with several divisions. As well as its mobile phone, internet and TV businesses, it has a major health-IT unit, a venture-capital arm and an international business-process outsourcing business. Each division has its own leadership team – and each leadership team has its own member of the legal department, comprising about 50 lawyers.
Disruptive technologies are increasingly transforming the way people do business, accelerating the pace of change, which means innovation is something that senior leadership team is constantly thinking about. And across the country, in-house counsel are strategic partners in their companies’ businesses, helping them assess risk and more.
Lexpert contributor Sandra Rubin reports at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.
Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.