 Skip to main content

Streetwise Lexpert: Managing and communicating your organization’s climate change legal risks

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Streetwise

Lexpert: Managing and communicating your organization’s climate change legal risks

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

General counsel are increasingly under pressure to address risks related to climate change.

As chief executives face questions regarding what they, and their organizations, are doing in respect to climate change, GCs will need to guide their responses in light of board responsibilities, disclosure obligations and investor inquiries. GC approaches vary, often depending on their industry, location and regulatory environment.

Consequently, many are only now beginning to “know what they don’t know” and acknowledging the need for active continuing supervision.

Story continues below advertisement

In spite of this uncertainty, all GCs share one core goal: Their organizations must understand and prudently manage climate-related legal risks. McMillan LLP associate lawyer Ravipal Bains outlines six approaches to help GCs improve their organization’s management of climate-related risks, at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter