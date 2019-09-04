Lexpert: Managing and communicating your organization’s climate change legal risks

General counsel are increasingly under pressure to address risks related to climate change.
As chief executives face questions regarding what they, and their organizations, are doing in respect to climate change, GCs will need to guide their responses in light of board responsibilities, disclosure obligations and investor inquiries. GC approaches vary, often depending on their industry, location and regulatory environment.
Consequently, many are only now beginning to “know what they don’t know” and acknowledging the need for active continuing supervision.
In spite of this uncertainty, all GCs share one core goal: Their organizations must understand and prudently manage climate-related legal risks.
