Streetwise

Lexpert: Regulating Mining in B.C.

Canadian mining law is location-dependent, and each of the country’s 10 provinces and three territories has its own laws. In British Columbia, attention is now being paid to a new regulatory framework.

The B.C. Mining Law Reform network, established earlier this year, represents nearly 30 local, provincial and national organizations, including citizen and community groups, First Nations, academics and social-justice and environmental organizations.

The network’s recent series of reports offer 69 recommendations. These include the adoption of free, prior and informed consent for indigenous communities affected by mining projects and major changes to B.C.’s mineral tenure system, and place an emphasis on more powerful and active environmental management and a more aggressive regime for government and affected individuals to challenge natural resource companies for environmental damage.

Read the article at lexpert.ca/article/regulating-mining-in-bc. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

