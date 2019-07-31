Lexpert roundup: Amer Sports Corp. purchased for €5-billion; Pembina Pipeline Corp. completes offering of $800-million of senior unsecured notes

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine, or in the DealsWire or LitigationWire e-newsletters, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.
From the DealsWire: Amer Sports Corp. purchased for €5 billion | Pembina Pipeline Corp. completes offering of $800m of senior unsecured notes
The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. In this month’s closed deals section we look at the consortium acquisition of Amer Sports Corp. for €5 billion, and Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s offering of $800 million of senior unsecured notes.
We also look at Vantage Data Centers’ acquisition of 4Degrees Colocation for $259 million, and
The Amynta Group buying Sym-Tech Dealer Services in a cross-border deal.
From the LitigationWire: Beer Stores, liquor board defeat proposed class action | Quebec court dismisses lawsuits against Bell Canada, Telus
The Lexpert LitigationWire (subscribe here) brings you news and opinions on litigation, arbitration, mediation, and legal moves in the litigation field. The July issue of Litigation Wire provides litigation updates and looks at two lawsuits: Ontario’s Beer Stores and liquor board defeating a proposed class action, and a Quebec court dismissing lawsuits against two telecommunications giants .
