Lexpert roundup: Coca-Cola’s Gatorade challenge; Ensign Energy’s hostile bid; Emera quits turbine project

From the DealsWire: DealsWire: Coca-Cola's Gatorade challenge | Ensign Energy's hostile bid | Emera quits turbine project

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week’s announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in WSP Global’s acquisition of Louis Berger, a US-based international professional services firm.

In our closed deals section, we look at Aurora Cannabis in its US$2.5-billion acquisition of MedReleaf, as well as Wheaton Precious Metals closing a streaming agreement with Sibanye Gold.

We also look at the legal players behind Axium Infrastructure and Manulife purchasing a minority interest in AltaGas’ hydro facilities, and CentriLogic in its equity investment from TriSpan Opportunities Fund and Long Point Capital.

Beer Battle: Cross-border, out of bounds

Before they met, the only thing that really connected Arnold Schwisberg and Gerard Comeau was alcohol. But Schwisberg, an Ontario lawyer, had been waiting for Comeau, a resident of New Brunswick since 1995. And s. 121 of the Constitution Act, 1867 had been waiting much longer for the twain to meet. Their association produced a legal drama watched by the entire country, culminating in the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in R. v. Comeau earlier this year, a case that arose from a $292.50 fine for a liquor-smuggling offence under a regulatory statute.

GDPR Impact

The European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which creates a comprehensive regulatory regime for handling the personal information of EU citizens, came into force on May 25, 2018. Factor in the broad sweep of the GDPR to its wide jurisdictional ambit and it’s not hard to see why Canadian and other foreign companies are concerned.

For next time: What is reasonable?

Litigators have strong opinions about the decision in Groia v. Law Society of Upper Canada, in which the Supreme Court of Canada ultimately ruled in favour of Ontario lawyer Joseph Groia, charged by the province’s law society with professional misconduct for his allegedly uncivil behaviour in the courtroom. Lexpert’s editor-in-chief Jean Cumming asks what the decision does to resolve the debate between reasonableness vs. correctness as the standard of review.

Driving Business Development

Marketing columnist Donna Wannop makes the case for driving business development through direct referrals, and identifying key client targets.

