Lexpert roundup: Comcast’s Fox bid, Enbridge’s buy out, Walmart sells banking operations

From the DealsWire: Comcast’s Fox bid | Enbridge’s buy out | Walmart sells banking operations

This week's announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in Quebecor's $1.69-billion deal to buy out the Caisse's stake, as well as Canadian Tire's $985-million purchase of sportswear brand Helly Hansen.

In our closed deals section, we look at Scotiabank acquiring Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd., as well as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. in its IPO.

We also look at the legal players behind Aphria’s acquisition of Nuuvera and Sienna Senior Living’s purchase of 10 Ontario retirement residences.

Alternative … Billable Hours

Alternative fee arrangements (AFA) and legal project management (LPM) seem to have become the darlings of Canada’s legal market. The buzz is that AFAs and LPM are all the rage, a response to clients’ insistence on having more say in how their lawyers arrive at the fees that they charge and how much they will be. But a close look at recent statistics suggests that billable hours aren’t going away anytime soon, and they may even be making a comeback.

When it is Past Time for the CEO to Leave

Plans for CEO succession often leave out death and disaster, including sexual assault revelations against executives. Indeed, statistics indicate that up to 36 per cent of private-sector companies lack advance planning for any kind of leadership change, suggesting an even larger number may lack procedures for the unanticipated exit of a corporate leader. How should an in-house legal counsel prepare for an executive’s exit?

Too Little, Too Late?

A recent deep dive into current practices for legal services delivery, the use of legal project management, multi-jurisdictional coverage, and pricing revealed no surprises. Corporate law departments do not process information or analyze the data they have available to leverage law firm capabilities. As a result, they are unable to define the value proposition for legal services expected of their law firms, says Law Departments columnist Richard Stock.

