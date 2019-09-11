Lexpert roundup: Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec renews its €7-billion MTN program; Interfor Corporation reaches financial close on a $350-million financing

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law
Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine, or in the DealsWire or LitigationWire e-newsletters, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.
From the DealsWire: Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec renews its €7B MTN program | Interfor Corporation reaches financial close on a $350M financing The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week’s Closed Deals section looks at Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec renewal of its MTN program, marking the first issuance of bail-inable notes by a Canadian financial services co-operative; Interfor closing $350-million of financing; BentallGreenOak buying Montreal landmark 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd.; and Bellatrix Exploration completing a recapitalization.
It used to be when a lawyer was meeting with general counsel, they were going to see a client. Today, it may just as easily be someone at their own firm. With risk management increasingly fraught, avoiding client conflicts is key, and many law firms now have dedicated general counsel to review the terms of engagement letters, which include conflict provisions, and advise partners on negotiating waivers where appropriate.
One Year of the GDPR: Heightened Enforcement
In Europe a new General Data Protection Regulation came into force in the European Union in May 2018. It contains many new provisions, and some eye-popping numbers for maximum fines. So, a year later, what can be said about how the law is being administered, and, perhaps most importantly, what its impact has been on corporate behaviour in the online and digital privacy space?
In Praise of Tech-Driven Alternatives
Consider eating a meal, or buying food from a local farmer’s market in order to prepare it. Today, the remote-order direct-to-home delivery model is an entirely different experience because of the technology that has been deployed by the various players. An app – so convenient, so easy, so able to access many choices and options – can make shopping, and eating, a very compelling experience.
Social Media Changes Legal Profession
Social media and digital marketing have shifted the landscape for the legal profession—from the office to the courtroom and, more importantly, when it comes to engagement with clients and prospects. In today’s technologically advanced world, we have become spoiled by instant gratification—anything and everything is within a click of a button. And the online digital-marketing movement has had a direct impact on how lawyers and law firms operate -- from building relationships to retaining business.
Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.
Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.