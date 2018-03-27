Lexpert roundup: GSK buys Novartis; Brookfield to buy GGP; Rio Tinto sells Kestrel

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: GSK buys Novartis | Brookfield to buy GGP | Rio Tinto sells Kestrel

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week’s announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in the friendly takeover of US Cobalt Inc. by Canadian mine developer First Cobalt Corp. We also shine a spotlight on the Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund in its acquisition of a residential property in North Carolina.

In our closed deals section, we look at Innergex Renewable Energy’s acquisition of Alterra Power Corp. as well as GFL Environmental Inc. acquiring Smithrite Disposal and Carney’s Waste Systems.

We also look at players behind HBC’s strategic transactions with WeWork and Rhône Capital and BCE’s acquisition of AlarmForce Industries.

Being Number One

A company’s first in-house counsel is faced with a daunting proposition. He or she must be able to quickly absorb the corporate culture, while holding the line on risky business. Keeping the confidence of senior executives requires an understanding that they are oriented to assessing and minimizing risks; and understanding the vision of the CEO is vital.

Change Agent: Overcoming the block in blockchain

Just as the predictions that robot lawyers will replace humans are starting to subside, a new technology that threatens to crush the legal profession rears its inorganic head. Like artificial intelligence and many other technologies before, distributed ledger, or blockchain, technology has hit the scene with all of the same prognostications of doom for lawyers. But lawyers need not fear blockchain; rather, they should see its potential to transform business transactions.

Law Departments: Focus the Workflows

Analyses of legal departments over 10 years show that in-house counsel could better delegate mundane tasks, writes Law Departments columnist Richard Stock. Legal leadership must change the footprint and expectations of the law department if it is to add value to the company. Focus the workflows, and in-house counsel will see an improvement in their return on investment.

Marketing: Reckoning and Retooling

Law firm change management means having difficult conversations, and empowering business development staff, writes Marketing columnist Heather Suttie. Marketing and BD professionals know what their industry sectors need and expect, and how to best position a firm’s offerings for maximum impact. So, let these professionals lead on determining and nurturing qualified client relationships, which will liberate lawyers to do what they do best: lawyering.

