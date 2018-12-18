Lexpert roundup: Husky approved to buy MEG; CI Financial buys majority of Wealthbar; Echelon acquires Dundee

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: Husky approved to buy MEG | CI Financial buys majority of Wealthbar | Echelon acquires Dundee

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals This week’s announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in the Aurora Cannabis definitive agreement to acquire Mexico’s Farmacias Magistrales.

Story continues below advertisement

In our closed deals section, we look at Northern Star Resources in its acquisition of the Pogo gold mine in Alaska, as well as Inter Pipeline divesting its cogeneration facility in the Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

We also look at the legal players behind AKITA Drilling’s acquisition of Xtreme Drilling and Baytex Energy’s acquisition of Raging River Exploration.

Business Development and Change

The legal landscape is changing, and all of the variables that factor into a firm’s or an individual lawyer’s marketing strategy are changing at a rate that is accelerating, writes Lexpert marketing columnist Donna Wannop. In response to this, business development strategy is something that should be constantly changing over time. With change comes opportunity, but opportunity only benefits those willing to embrace change and willing to explore new ways of doing things, and those who are willing to accept uncertainty and assume risk.

The Hummingbird Lawyer

Interruptions interfere with the ability to achieve our objectives; many of these interruptions are technology-related, with the chief offenders in the office being email and, more recently, texting. Indeed, writes Law Departments columnist Richard Stock, there exists a very significant body of work on the effects of “email addiction” and interruptions of work. One study found that 41% responded to email immediately and 71% responded to an instant message immediately.

Follow @Lexpert on Twitter. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.