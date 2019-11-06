Lexpert roundup: Landmark debenture offer; Oil infrastructure company completes medium term note program and $500-million issuance

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine, or in the DealsWire or LitigationWire e-newsletters, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.
From the DealsWire: Landmark debenture offer| Oil infrastructure company completes medium term note program and $500-million issuance
The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week’s Closed Deals section looks at several offerings and private placements: the completion of Aquilini GameCo’s landmark e-sports and gaming merger hybrid debenture offering; Gibson Energy completes implementation of its medium term note program; Kevric Real Estate buys Montreal’s 600 de la Gauchetière West in joint venture; and Chaudière Financial’s completion of a $290-million private placement offering of Green Bonds.
Featured business stories include the regulation of mining in British Columbia.
Canadian mining law is location-dependent, and each of the country’s 10 provinces and three territories has its own laws. In British Columbia, attention is being paid to a new regulatory framework. The B.C. Mining Law Reform Network, established earlier this year, represents nearly 30 local, provincial and national organizations, including citizen and community groups, First Nations, academics, and social justice and environmental organizations. Its recent reports offer 69 recommendations, ranging from current legislation adjustments to broad policy updates.
Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.
Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Monday to Friday evening. Sign up today.