 Skip to main content

Streetwise Lexpert roundup: Protecting brands in North America; cross-border deals and taxation; adapting to changes in the employment law bar

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise

Lexpert roundup: Protecting brands in North America; cross-border deals and taxation; adapting to changes in the employment law bar

For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

June cover of Lexpert.

Reuters

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine, or in the DealsWire or LitigationWire e-newsletters, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

Protecting Brands in North America

When and if the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is ratified by all parties, US attorneys and in-house counsel seeking to prosecute or enforce their clients’ intellectual property rights in Canada will notice its impact immediately. The agreement, which is yet to be ratified, affects several significant aspects of Canadian copyright, patent and trademark law and practice, writes Julius Melnitzer.

Story continues below advertisement

How Much Risk?

Telus Corp. is a Canadian company with several divisions. As well as its mobile phone, internet and TV businesses, it has a major health-IT unit, a venture-capital arm, and an international business-process outsourcing business. Each division has its own leadership team — and each leadership team has its own member of the legal department, comprising about 50 lawyers. Across the country, in-house counsel are strategic partners in their companies’ businesses, helping them assess risk and more, Sandra Rubin writes.

Cross-border Deals and Taxation

Foreign companies purchasing assets in Canada may choose to make the purchase through the creation of a Canadian subsidiary that pays all applicable taxes going forward, or create a foreign entity in a low-tax jurisdiction to the purchase the Canadian company. Many companies, especially large multinational business, look to shift revenue from high-tax jurisdictions to other nations through bilateral tax treaties or agreements.

Adapting to Changes in the Employment Law Bar

What has changed so dramatically in employment law and how should the bar respond? employment lawyer and Change Agent guest columnist Malcolm MacKillop identifies competition, client service and fees are the three principle changes, and advises flexibility in adjusting rates, and seeking creative ways to bill for services.

Summer is coming

Story continues below advertisement

While law firms often take into account non-billable activities, such as pro bono or business development, when setting compensation, it is unlikely that any firm is going to start crediting its lawyers for vacations taken. But maybe that should change, writes Lexpert’s editor-in-chief Jean Cumming; “the power of relaxation is known to us all.”

Software Development Risk 2.0

Technology columnist George Takach outlines the risks inherent in software development, and how to avoid them.

Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

Open this photo in gallery

HAB Press logo

Handout

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter