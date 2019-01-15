Lexpert roundup: VW, Ford team up; Air Canada boosts Aeroplan purchase price; 55 companies to go public on CSE

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: VW, Ford team up | Air Canada boosts Aeroplan purchase price | 55 companies to go public on CSE

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week’s announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.’s acquisition of Highlands Pacific.

Story continues below advertisement

In our closed deals section, we look at International Petroleum Corp. acquiring BlackPearl Resources Inc., as well as Empire Co. Ltd. buying Farm Boy.

We also look at the legal players behind the Caisse acquiring an equity interest in Plusgrade and Datix Ltd. in its pickup of RL Solutions.

Top 10 most-viewed stories in 2018 from Lexpert

Last year, Lexpert’s online readers were drawn most to our coverage of the annual Rising Stars Awards, which honour exceptional lawyers under the age of 40. Other popular reads were our Top 10 Deals and Top 10 Business Decisions stories, while rounding out the list were pieces on the burgeoning cannabis industry, on student recruitment, and (of course) on more deals.

Follow @Lexpert on Twitter. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.