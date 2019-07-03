Lexpert: Software development risk 2.0

Years ago, developing software from scratch was a risky business. Customers were having digital applications built, customized or installed for the first time, which is a scary proposition. And many tech services suppliers (especially system integrators) were building, customizing or installing the particular software for the first time.
But that was 25 to 30 years ago. Surely the customers are smarter now and the suppliers more experienced. And today, are the software development standards and protocols not more advanced, even standardized? If you think, however, that software development is no longer risky … well, you would be wrong.
Lexpert Technology columnist George Takach discusses why this is at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.
Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.