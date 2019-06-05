 Skip to main content

Streetwise Lexpert: Tech finance 101

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise

Lexpert: Tech finance 101

For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Handout

You are the founder of a fast-growing tech company in the fintech space. You have a great software product used by banks and other financial institutions, which you make available on a hosted basis to customers in North America, but increasingly in Europe and Asia as well.

So far, you have been able to finance your growth through cash flow, but you also have your eye on acquisitions. One option for you is venture capital; another is venture debt.

Lexpert technology columnist George Takach discusses the ins and outs of financing your business at www.lexpert.ca/globe. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter