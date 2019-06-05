Lexpert: Tech finance 101

You are the founder of a fast-growing tech company in the fintech space. You have a great software product used by banks and other financial institutions, which you make available on a hosted basis to customers in North America, but increasingly in Europe and Asia as well.
So far, you have been able to finance your growth through cash flow, but you also have your eye on acquisitions. One option for you is venture capital; another is venture debt.
Lexpert technology columnist George Takach discusses the ins and outs of financing your business at www.lexpert.ca/globe. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.