 Skip to main content

Streetwise Lexpert: The legislative changes and uncertainty on the environmental assessment front

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices
Streetwise

Lexpert: The legislative changes and uncertainty on the environmental assessment front

For Subscribers
Comments

In January, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a bankrupt oil and gas company in Alberta had to fulfill provincial environmental obligations before paying its creditors. Along with a Federal Court of Appeal ruling last August, which held that insufficient consultation had been done with Indigenous peoples in the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline extension, and Bill C-69, which the Senate passed last month, the past year has seen notable decisions – and likely legislative changes – affecting environmental law in Canada.

Lexpert senior editor Elizabeth Raymer reports at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter