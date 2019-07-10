Lexpert: The legislative changes and uncertainty on the environmental assessment front

In January, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a bankrupt oil and gas company in Alberta had to fulfill provincial environmental obligations before paying its creditors. Along with a Federal Court of Appeal ruling last August, which held that insufficient consultation had been done with Indigenous peoples in the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline extension, and Bill C-69, which the Senate passed last month, the past year has seen notable decisions – and likely legislative changes – affecting environmental law in Canada.
