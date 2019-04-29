Macquarie Capital Markets Canada shuts sales, trading and research divisions

The Canadian capital markets arm of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd. is shutting its institutional equity sales, trading and research businesses across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.
Staff from the three units were told of the decision Monday morning, and top leaders were informed late Friday. The majority of the cuts were made in Toronto, with some in Calgary.
The dealer will retain staff in its investment banking, corporate advisory and commodities trading operations.
The decision to shut sales, trading and research comes amid a prolonged slump in energy deals and activity, particularly for small-and-mid-sized firms. Historically, energy dealmaking has been a major driver of Macquarie’s revenues here.
Investment banks of all sizes have also been struggling to make money in equities trading, after this market was disrupted by high frequency, or computerized, trading at the start of the decade.
“Macquarie remains committed to Canada, with more than 100 staff working across commodities trading and hedging, corporate finance and advisory, cash equities execution, futures, asset management and equipment leasing in a range of sectors that include energy, mining, diversified industrials and infrastructure,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
“We will continue to provide domestic cash equities execution services and access to our global execution platform,” the bank added.
Macquarie largely built its business in Canada through acquisitions. In 2007, the Australian bank bought Orion Securities for $147-million, which gave it a mining and energy equities business. Two years later, it acquired Tristone Capital Inc., the Calgary-based boutique energy dealer founded by the late George Gosbee, for $105-million.
Shortly after, it purchased Blackmont Capital to tack on a retail brokerage arm.
As it grew, Macquarie recruited top analysts in sectors such as banking, real estate and pipelines, betting that research coverage, coupled with strong sales and trading desks, would drive investment banking deals. The hope was that this type of coverage would help make up for the fact Macquarie could not lend to major Canadian clients as easily as the big domestic banks could. (Lending tends to drive investment banking activity.)
To add extra heft, Macquarie also hired Stanley Hartt as its chairman in 2009. Mr. Hartt, who died in 2018, had previously served as chief of staff to prime minister Brian Mulroney, and later became chairman of Citigroup Global Markets Canada.
Yet Macquarie started to suffer in Canada during the slump in mining deals after the commodity supercycle crashed. Amid the changing business outlook, the dealer started scaling back. Most notably, it sold its retail brokerage arm, known as Macquarie Private Wealth, to Richardson GMP in 2013.
Around the same time, Macquarie decided to change its focus in Canada, deciding that its strategy to compete directly with the big Canadian banks was not working. Instead, it would aim to be a boutique dealer here, with a large global bank behind it.
It has been an uphill battle since. Given Macquarie’s acquisition history, the dealer was best-known for oil and gas deals, but its outlook has suffered since the energy crash in 2014. Although there have been some large oil and gas deals since, the investment banking revenues these transactions generated largely flowed to the big Canadian banks. Boutique investment banks, meanwhile, have struggled.
Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.