 Skip to main content

Streetwise Oil sands woes to take focus in Big Six earning reports

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise

Oil sands woes to take focus in Big Six earning reports

Alexandra Posadzki Capital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Alberta’s energy rout is expected to be front and centre as Canada’s biggest banks report their fourth-quarter earnings over the next two weeks.

Falling oil and gas prices and the differential between U.S. and Canadian benchmarks is expected to create headwinds for Canada’s banks, although some will be affected more than others.

The Bank of Nova Scotia, which kicks off the earnings parade on Tuesday, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which reports on Thursday, may have the highest exposure to the sector, according to a new report by RBC analyst Darko Mihelic.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts will not only be looking at each bank’s direct exposure to the sector, such as the likelihood that loans to oil and gas producers could sour. They’ll also be studying how the possible contagion could spread to other areas of the economy, affecting everything from credit card loans to mortgages to consumer spending.

Although the price of U.S. benchmark oil has recovered somewhat from 2016 lows, the Canadian energy sector continues to lag, as a lack of pipeline capacity and refinery shutdowns in the United States are forcing Western Canadian producers to accept steep discounts for their oil and gas.

The gap between West Texas Intermediate and Western Canadian Select oil widened significantly in the fourth quarter, with WTI declining by 5 per cent while WCS dropped by 44 per cent.

Meanwhile the spread between Canadian natural gas and U.S. natural gas prices has more than doubled, according to the report.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, which will also announce its results on Thursday, has the lowest exposure to Canadian oil and gas, Mr. Mihelic wrote. The Bank of Montreal and National Bank both have large energy-sector loan books but more limited exposure to personal loans in Alberta. BMO will report on Dec. 4 and National Bank will follow on Dec. 5. RBC, which reports on Wednesday, was not discussed at length in the report.

“We think ‘conservative’ provisioning behaviours in Q4 will be rewarded by the market given the recent decline in oil and gas prices/widening differentials,” Mr. Mihelic wrote. “However, details matter and it will be quite interesting to see how banks communicate their exposures."

Back in 2016, plummeting energy prices were also the central focus during the banks’ earnings calls.

Story continues below advertisement

The banks provided helpful disclosure around their oil and gas exposure at the time, Mr. Mihelic said. But given the much larger differential between U.S. and Canadian prices and the adoption of new accounting standards, that disclosure is now outdated, he added.

The new International Financial Reporting Standards 9 accounting standard, which was introduced just more than a year ago, puts more emphasis on banks' expected losses over the life of a loan. It is expected to make provisions for credit losses − the money that banks set aside to cover bad loans − more volatile.

“If banks' outlooks are negatively revised to incorporate the potential impact of sustained low oil prices, we expect to see higher provisions for credit losses,” the report said.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019