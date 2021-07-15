 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Streetwise

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Streetwise

RBC raises US$750-million with Green Bond financing sold by diverse dealers

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Funds raised through RBC's sale of US$750-million in green bonds will be used to finance sectors linked to sustainability, such as renewable energy, green buildings and clean transportation businesses.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Royal Bank of Canada sold US$750-million of green bonds on Thursday and augmented the offering’s social impact by marketing the debt through a group of U.S. investment dealers with female, Black and Hispanic ownership.

RBC , Canada’s largest bank, raised money that will be used to finance sectors linked to sustainability, such as renewable energy, green buildings and clean transportation businesses. The five-year bonds pay 1.15-per-cent annual interest, a lower rate than the bank pays on a comparable traditional corporate bond.

Green bonds were launched in 2008 by the World Bank. This year, corporations and governments are expected to issue US$1-trillion of offerings linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Four global investment dealers, including RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. , led this week’s RBC offering. In a press release, the bank said the sellers also included U.S. investment dealers “owned or operated by leaders across underrepresented groups, including people of color, women and service-disabled veterans.”

The sales syndicate included Academy Securities Inc., led by armed forces veterans, some of whom were disabled during their time in the services. It also featured Hispanic-owned Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc., female-led R. Seelaus & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., where the ownership team features female and Black executives.

Lindsay Patrick, RBC Capital Markets managing director and head of strategic initiatives and ESG, said these dealers then sold bonds to a number of clients who have never previously owned green bonds or RBC debt.

“We have long believed that capital can be a positive force for change” Ms. Patrick said. “Partnering with a diverse syndicate of underwriters and issuing in the U.S., RBC’s second home market, further diversifies our green bond investor base.”

On Thursday, RBC was able to sell green bonds at an interest rate 38 basis points above the comparable U.S. government Treasury bond. Ms. Patrick said this is the lowest premium, or tightest spread, RBC has achieved since the 2008 global financial crisis, and showed ESG and related diversity initiatives make for good business.

Diversity is an increasingly important component when raising capital for company, Ms. Patrick said. She said RBC Capital Markets has won a number of client mandates to ensure underrepresented groups play a role as underwriters and investors in offerings, including a recent asset-based financing for telecom company Verizon.

Thursday’s financing marked RBC’s second green-bond offering. In 2019, the bank raised €500-million ($743.6-million) with a five-year offering targeting European institutional investors.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, the bank and many other Canadian corporations and governments have introduced sustainable bond frameworks and done extensive marketing to educate consumers on ESG-linked financing. To date, RBC Capital Market’s data show Canadian companies have issued more than $60-billion of ESG-linked bonds.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Monday to Friday evening. Sign up today.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies