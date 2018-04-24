Second report dismisses activist investor’s plan for Crescent Point board

Open this photo in gallery A pump jack belonging to Crescent Point Energy works on an oil well pumping crude near Longview, Alta. on June 18, 2016. Larry MacDougal

All Crescent Point Energy Corp. shareholders have to do now is decide which parallel universe they prefer.

Two major proxy advisory firms have issued their reports on Cation Capital Inc.’s campaign to install four directors on the board of Crescent Point, an oil company struggling to regain the market’s favour. The reports send contrasting messages.

Last week, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. backed Cation’s assertion that new blood will improve how the company directs capital, boosts profitability and pays its chief executive officer to match performance. ISS recommended that shareholders vote in favour of two of the activist’s nominees at the expense of the company’s candidates.

On Tuesday, Glass Lewis & Co. LLC said no, shareholders should vote for all of the management’s board nominees, despite poor investor returns, while throwing shade on Cation’s plan to develop a new strategy. That includes launching a 12-to-18-month study into how to lower costs and improve efficiency.

“While these initiatives may be admirable, we believe that the dissident’s plan is decidedly vague and bereft of any meaningful substance,” Glass Lewis said in a report that, unsurprisingly, was lauded by Crescent Point and blasted by Cation.

Now, with a pair of proxy-firm reports on the table offering dissonance on the dissidents, investors are left with little more to help them decide than they had on April 9, when Cation, led by former investment banker Sandy Edmonstone, launched its offensive.

Recall that Mr. Edmonstone and his group control 0.3 per cent of Crescent Point shares. Shortly before the deadline to nominate directors for the May 4 annual meeting, he went public with his demands for the board seats, citing a “failure of leadership” that has led to dismal returns. Besides himself, Mr. Edmonstone put forward Arc Resources Ltd. director Herb Pinder, former Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan chairman Dallas Howe and Tom Budd, the retired GMP Capital investment banker.

Mr. Edmonstone pointed to the company’s frequent equity issues to fund acquisitions, its high costs and founding CEO Scott Saxberg’s lucrative pay for Crescent Point’s woes.

Crescent Point has countered that it has already reconstituted its board with several new directors. It is well into a five-year plan to boost production from existing assets, cut debt through property sales and better align executive pay with corporate performance, the company contends. It says a new strategic review at the insistence of Cation will only generate “chaos.”

There’s no question that the stock price languished even though oil prices improved sharply. In the 12 months before Cation surfaced, Crescent Point fell nearly 40 per cent. Since the proxy battle began, the shares are up 22 per cent.

Glass Lewis said the onus is on Cation to prove that its arguments and potential solutions are so solid that its less-than-1 per-cent shareholding entitles it to 40 per cent of the board seats. That’s a tall order.

A big part of the test for the activist is whether it can prove that the current board has mismanaged its role in providing oversight, or that there are serious governance problems at play.

“In this case, we believe that Cation has failed to present shareholders with a compelling case that further board refreshment is required beyond what the company has already planned, nor that the dissident nominees would necessarily represent a marked improvement over any of the management nominees, individually or collectively,” the proxy firm said.

Okay. But ISS said Cation had made a good case for change to the board, even with its relatively small investment in Crescent Point stock.

Mr. Edmonstone zeroed in on Glass Lewis’s comments that Crescent Point had suffered adversely from “factors beyond industry headwinds facing other oil and gas firms.” He took aim at the proxy firm’s disclosure that its analysts had met with Crescent Point to discuss governance practices. (Glass Lewis stressed that it did so to clarify its approach on gauging governance issues, and that it doesn’t provide consulting services to corporate issuers.)

“We believe the Glass Lewis report to be entirely flawed, unprofessional and likely conflicted,” Mr. Edmonstone said in a statement. “It is flawed by its own determination that Crescent Point ranked around the bottom decile of total shareholder returns over every time period, judged against the company’s own peer set.”

Shareholders must now make their calls, without the benefit of unanimous advice. If Cation can’t garner the votes, it will have been a spirited bit of theatre. If they can, the cohesiveness of the new board will be in question at a difficult time.