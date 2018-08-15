 Skip to main content

S&P boosts Bank of Montreal’s credit rating

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Streetwise

S&P boosts Bank of Montreal’s credit rating

Alexandra Posadzki
For Subscribers

Credit-ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has boosted the Bank of Montreal’s creditworthiness, citing good loan diversification and lower credit losses compared with its peers.

On Tuesday, the ratings agency raised BMO’s standalone creditworthiness, a measure that looks at the bank’s fundamentals without factoring in the likelihood of government support, to A from A-.

“We believe BMO is well-positioned vis-à-vis its peers to navigate potential headwinds associated with highly leveraged Canadian consumers and the recent slowdown in Canadian housing, given its focus on commercial lending and lower–than-peers' exposure to Canadian consumer loans," the ratings agency wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

However, S&P also lowered BMO’s government support uplift, a rating it uses to describe the odds that the government will step in in the unlikely event of a failure, to one notch, from two notches previously.

Overall, that leaves BMO’s senior unsecured debt rating unchanged at A+.

CIBC is now the only big Canadian bank with a two-notch rating for government support, according to a note by Vivek Selot, an analyst at Royal Bank of Canada’s capital markets division.

However, Mr. Selot says in his note that he expects the ratings agency to bring CIBC’s government support uplift down to one notch as well.

The ratings agencies have made a number of changes in their methodology for Canadian banks recently to address Ottawa’s new “bail-in” regulations. The new rules are aimed at avoiding the use of taxpayer dollars to bail out financial institutions in the event that they fail.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.