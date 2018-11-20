Streetwise newsletter: Gateway IPO, KEV Group deal makes software provider an industry leader

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Fourth-gen Belzberg kin leads digital lunch money firm to success: Kim Vivian-Downs and Evelyn Eagle were school bookkeepers in Southern Ontario with a knack for automating time-consuming office tasks such as attendance management when they hit upon an idea for a business. That was 22 years ago. Now, their firm, KEV Group Inc., is poised to become North America’s largest provider of cash accounting management and online payments software for public schools following the acquisition of its North Carolina rival, Technology Resource Associates Inc., with more than 16,500 schools using its products. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

The consumer case for open banking: Collectively, the fintech members of the Financial Data and Technology Association of North America provide approximately 3.5 million Canadians – about 15 per cent of the country’s adult population – with access to new, technology-powered financial tools that help them manage their finances. Despite an ambiguous regulatory environment that can sometimes lead to blockages and restrictions from their banks, these consumers and small businesses have voted with their smartphones in favour of financial technology. Opinion (Steve Boms)

MORE DEALS NEWS

IPO: Canadian gaming and entertainment operator Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GTWY. Story (for subscribers)

Lowe’s aims to sell Mexico stores amid restructuring effort: Lowe’s Cos. Inc. said on Tuesday it was looking to shed its retail operations in Mexico and two of its smaller U.S. businesses as the country’s second-biggest home-improvement chain strives to compete with rivals including Home Depot Inc. Story (for subscribers)

Media sector: Amazon Inc. and private equity firm Blackstone Group are bidding for Walt Disney Co’s 22 regional sports networks, including New York-focused Yes Network, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Story

