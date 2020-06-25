Streetwise newsletter: Securities regulators seek public input on changing oversight of investment industry

Securities regulators seek public input on changing oversight of investment industry: As two investment regulatory organizations grapple with whether to merge or launch a new oversight body from scratch, Canada’s securities regulators have decided they want more public input before making a decision. (Clare O’Hara)
‘The money’s gone’: Wirecard files for insolvency, owing creditors nearly $4-billion: Wirecard AG collapsed on Thursday, owing creditors almost US$4-billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud. (Reuters)
Corporate Canada must be more accountable in the journey to reconciliation with Indigenous people: A glance at any news headlines today lays bare the dreadfully slow progress Canada has made toward reconciliation, even though five years have passed since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) 94 calls to action. (Opinion)
