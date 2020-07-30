Streetwise newsletter: Canada’s insurers set for double-digit profit drops amid COVID-19

Canada’s insurers set for double-digit profit drops amid COVID-19: Canadian life insurers are set to see double-digit earnings decreases in the second quarter as the pandemic-induced economic slowdown has ushered in decade-low interest rates and weighed on sales. (Reuters)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Bay Street will remain quiet this fall as companies move slowly to bring back workers: The skyscrapers and underground tunnels of Toronto’s financial district will remain quiet throughout the fall as banks, law firms and accounting companies take a cautious approach to reopening head offices, and most employees continue to work from home despite the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. (Mark Rendell, James Bradshaw and Clare O’Hara)
NordStar Capital delays close of Torstar deal pending rival bid at Friday hearing: NordStar Capital LP has delayed the close of its $60-million takeover of Torstar Corp. to allow a rival bidder to make its case for a stay of the deal’s court approval and an appeal of the judge’s decision. (Jeffrey Jones)
Canadian financial institutions join data exchange to speed up development of open banking: Canada’s largest banks have joined a U.S.-led group developing a common technical standard to share customer data as the financial-services industry inches toward embracing open banking. (James Bradshaw)
Sun Life invests in booming telehealth provider Dialogue: Sun Life Financial Inc. continues to boost its digital footprint in the health care sector, taking a minority stake in telemedicine startup Dialogue as part of a $43-million injection from a group of investors. (Clare O’Hara)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.