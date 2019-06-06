Streetwise newsletter: $50-million for three cleantech funds

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours:
Ottawa earmarks $50-million for three cleantech funds, but they may not need the money: The Canadian government has chosen three clean-technology venture funds to receive $50-million in public money, including one that says it doesn’t need the cash. Small Business Minister Mary Ng said Ottawa had earmarked $20-million apiece for Montreal’s Cycle Capital Management and Vancouver-based Renewal Funds, while ArcTern Ventures of Toronto will get $10-million, based on recommendations by an independent panel. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)
Bombardier in talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi on sale of regional jet program: Bombardier Inc. is in talks to sell its Canadair Regional Jet line to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in a deal that would bring to a close the Montreal plane maker’s commercial-aviation ambitions after a three-decade expansion. Canada’s biggest transportation manufacturer confirmed in a statement Wednesday it is in discussions with Mitsubishi on its CRJ program but declined to comment on the nature of the talks. Mitsubishi also confirmed talks are underway but provided no details. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)
Fiat, Renault talks collapse: The merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s Renault, a deal that would have created the third-largest car maker, has collapsed. The merger, worth about €33-billion, was thought to have been on verge of success. But to the surprise of Renault and the French government, which owns 15 per cent of the car maker, FCA walked away from the deal early on Thursday and placed the blame firmly on the French state. Story. (Eric Reguly)
Why I’m buying more of this dividend-growing bank: I’ve accumulated more than $1,000 of cash in my model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio. Now, it’s time to go shopping. Before I announce how I’ll be reinvesting my cash, however, I’ll provide a quick update on the model portfolio’s performance. Story (John Heinzl, for subscribers)
