Streetwise newsletter: A new wave of cheap debt is dramatically improving Canadian companies’ prospects

A new wave of cheap debt is dramatically improving Canadian companies’ prospects: Ultralow interest rates are fuelling debt refinancings from Canadian companies, dramatically improving their chances of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic – and setting them up to thrive in its aftermath. (Tim Kiladze)
Boralex expands green energy reach with wind, solar deals in Quebec, U.S.: Boralex Inc. is on a shopping spree to expand its green power generation, spending more than $400-million on solar and wind facilities in the United States and Canada in two separate deals. (Jeffrey Jones)
‘Too early’ to say how Canadian mortgage holders are doing after payment deferrals ended: Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle cautioned that “it’s too early to be definitive” about how well Canadian mortgage holders are faring with the expiry of COVID-19 payment-deferral programs, even as the data show that the heavily indebted household sector has weathered the pandemic remarkably well so far. (David Parkinson)
Federal government spends $5-million on outside consultants for LEEFF emergency loan program: The leading recipient of federal consulting work related to the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility program, or LEEFF, is Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, an international financial advisory and asset management firm. Lazard has received two contracts worth a combined $3.6-million. The government also arranged for four financial experts – including a sitting senator – to advise the government via pro bono contracts on LEEFF and other support programs related to the pandemic. (Bill Curry)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
New study aims to quantify climate change risks for Canada’s banks, insurers: Canada’s central bank and financial regulator are teaming up with a group of banks and insurance companies to gauge how risks related to climate change and a transition toward a low carbon economy could have an effect on the financial system. (Mark Rendell)
