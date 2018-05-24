Streetwise newsletter: Aecon aftermath

Here is The Globe’s full coverage of the blocked Aecon deal,

Opinion: The federal government has two powerful tools for denying a foreign takeover – a national security review and the net benefit test. Unfortunately, Ottawa invoked the wrong reason for blocking China Communications Construction Co.’s $1.5-billion bid to buy Toronto-based Aecon Group Inc. Story (Barrie McKenna, for subscribers)

Outlook: Its planned marriage to a Chinese suitor blocked, construction company Aecon Group Inc. pledged on Thursday to remain independent and capitalize on a string of recently awarded contracts. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Analysis: It could well be that Canada never decides what it really wants from China. With its decision to block a $1.5-billion takeover of Aecon Group Inc., the construction company, by China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC), the federal government has shown that its frequent assertions that it welcomes Chinese investment have some rather crucial caveats. Opinion (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Analysis: China may soon be the world’s largest economy. Canada is a trading nation that seeks foreign investment. For decades, now, Liberal governments have courted Chinese favour, have sought access to its market of more than a billion people, have welcomed its capital. Canada is typical of Western nations in looking upon China this way. But attitudes are changes. Opinion (John Ibbitson, for subscribers)

Explainer: The federal government blocked the sale of Canadian construction giant Aecon Group Inc. to a Chinese state-owned enterprise on Wednesday – a move that could have repercussions over trade between the two countries. Here are six things you need to know about the decision. Story (Matt Lundy)

Reaction: The Chinese government has warned Canada to “abandon prejudices” against Chinese companies, after Ottawa blocked the acquisition of construction company Aecon Group Inc. by China Communications Construction Co. Ltd, a state-owned firm. Story (Nathan VanderKlippe)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Latest bank earnings: Rapidly growing profit from Canadian retail and business banking has helped Canada’s two largest banks escape the drag from a slower mortgage market. Story (James Bradshaw)



In case you missed it earlier this week: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s second-quarter profit rose sharply as better results from the bank’s key businesses more than offset notably slower growth in its mortgage portfolio. Story (James Bradshaw)



Regulation: Canada’s anti-money laundering watchdog is looking at ways of reducing the regulatory burden facing smaller financial institutions, the agency’s new director and CEO said on Thursday. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)



International banking: Deutsche Bank is slashing more than 7,000 jobs to cut costs and restore profitability, while keeping its international reach as its new chief executive seeks to reassure investors and clients. Story



DEAL WRAP

REITs: In a sudden twist, real estate investment trusts are falling back into investors’ favour, resulting in a rare resurgence of initial public offerings -- all in the face of rising interest rates. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)



WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

VCs: Investors seeking to outperform within venture capital may benefit from targeting funds in the United States, according to a new report. Institutional Investor

IPOs: Eight years ago, before China’s Xiaomi Corp. had sold a single smartphone, 56 of the earliest employees pulled together US$11 million to invest in the startup. Rank-and-file workers dipped into savings and borrowed from parents. One receptionist tapped her dowry. Today, they’re the Lucky 56. Bloomberg

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Executive appointment: The Canada Infrastructure Bank landed veteran pension plan investor Pierre Lavallée as its first chief executive on Thursday, paving the way for the $35-billion agency to begin breaking ground on long-promised projects. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)



