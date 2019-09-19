 Skip to main content

Streetwise newsletter: AGF Management scores windfall from merger of two British money managers

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

AGF Management scores windfall from merger of two British money managers: AGF Management Ltd. scored a bigger-than-expected $320-million payday from the planned merger of two large British money managers, leading analysts to shift their views on a Toronto-based investment company that had been in a long slide. Story (Andrew Willis)

Transcontinental selling majority of publications to Newcom Media, Contex Group: Transcontinental Inc. has sold the majority of its remaining media publications to the son of its founder and to Newcom Media Inc. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Airbnb plans public listing in 2020: Airbnb Inc. said Thursday it plans to go public in 2020, a long-awaited move by the home-sharing company that is both loved and reviled for its disruption of the hotel business. Story (The Associated Press)

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Bank of Canada appoints Toni Gravelle as one of its deputy governors: The Bank of Canada has appointed long-time insider Toni Gravelle as one of its deputy governors, filling the vacancy created over the summer by the retirement of Lynn Patterson. Story (David Parkinson)

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon named Business Roundtable chairman: The Business Roundtable, a group that represents the most powerful companies in the United States, has named Walmart president and chief executive Doug McMillon as its new chairman. Story (The Associated Press)

