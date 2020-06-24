 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: AIMCo parts with executives who oversaw $2.1-billion investing loss

AIMCo parts with executives who oversaw $2.1-billion investing loss: Alberta’s government-owned investment fund parted company this week with executives responsible for a $2.1-billion loss on trades linked to market volatility, as its board of directors completes an audit and brings in an outside leader. (Andrew Willis)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals increases IPO offering to US$230-million amid strong investor demand: Hamilton’s Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has increased its planned initial public offering on the Nasdaq by half and now hopes to raise up to US$230-million, the biotechnology developer said late Wednesday. (Sean Silcoff)

GFL to acquire $835-million of waste-collection assets across 10 U.S. states: GFL Environmental Inc. has signed an agreement to buy US$835-million worth of waste-collection assets across 10 U.S. states in the company’s first significant acquisitions since going public in March. (Mark Rendell)

Travel accommodation company Sonder raises US$170-million despite pandemic slowdown: Travel accommodation provider Sonder Holdings Inc. has raised US$170-million in venture capital funding despite a severe downturn in the hospitality industry after the Montreal-born rival to Airbnb took quick action early in the pandemic to protect its business. (Sean Silcoff)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

