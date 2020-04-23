Streetwise newsletter: AIMCo’s $4-billion debacle strikes a blow to public confidence

AIMCo’s $4-billion debacle strikes a blow to public confidence: Confidence in public institutions is crucial in a crisis. Alberta’s public-sector pension manager and Premier Jason Kenney are putting on a clinic on how to shake that confidence. (Jeffrey Jones)
The nebulous outlook for inflation as the economy reopens: One of the most perplexing questions for the Bank of Canada that will emerge from the current crisis is also one of the most important ones for our inflation-targeting central bank. It’s near-impossible for the bank – or anyone else – to say whether the aftershocks from this bizarre global economic event will be inflationary or deflationary. (David Parkinson)
Bad quarter for Rogers sets up a good buying opportunity: Falling profits, dashed expectations and withdrawn forward guidance might look like the perfect triple-whammy of bad news for a company’s investors. But when the source of the bad news is Rogers Communications Inc., investors might want to take a closer look at the opportunity instead. (David Berman)
Blackstone’s first-quarter profit rises but coronavirus weighs: Blackstone Group Inc., the world’s largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, reported a 4-per-cent rise in first-quarter distributable earnings on Thursday, driven by a surge in management fees, even as its funds took a hit in the coronavirus-induced downturn. (Reuters)
