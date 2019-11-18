Streetwise newsletter: Aimia agrees to shakeup to end fight with investors

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Aimia agrees to shakeup to end fight with investors: Aimia Inc.’s blue-chip board is putting a bitter feud with two groups of American investors to rest by agreeing to a settlement that will see six directors step down and counter lawsuits from both groups dismissed. Story (Tim Kiladze)
New rules: Cannabis companies accept costly terms to raise money: Canadian cannabis companies that need money are being forced to agree to costly financing terms as their share prices collapse in an industry-wide rout. Story (Tim Kiladze)
From courtroom to boardroom: Women in legal roles gain more director roles at TSX companies: More women in senior internal legal roles are landing appointments to the boards of Canada’s biggest public companies, and now outnumber their male counterparts in board representation. Story (Christine Dobby)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The reinvention of Onex: After a rough patch, Gerry Schwartz bets on a new approach at the firm: Call it Onex 2.0. Canada’s pioneering private-equity investor, Gerry Schwartz, is reinventing his firm on the fly. At a time when many of his billionaire peers are responding to increasing competition for deals – and their looming mortality – by closing down their funds to play with their grandkids, Onex Corp.’s 77-year-old founder and chief executive is in change mode at the $8-billion Toronto company. Story (Andrew Willis)
