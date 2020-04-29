Streetwise newsletter: Aimia reinvents itself as an investment firm with new executive team

Aimia reinvents itself as an investment firm with new executive team: Aimia Inc. reinvented itself on Wednesday as an investment manager with a new executive team, ending two years of shareholder battles over the company’s strategy following the sale of its Aeroplan loyalty program. (Andrew Willis)
Alberta court case will test whether pandemic is a material change that nullifies a contract: An Alberta court is set to consider a rarely invoked term of contract law in a case over whether the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn amount to a material change that can be used to back out of a recent deal to acquire a company. (Christine Dobby)
Investors snap up equity offerings from companies looking to raise funds for acquisitions: Equity markets are beginning to reopen for well-established Canadian companies looking to bolster their balance sheets for opportunistic mergers and acquisitions. (Mark Rendell)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.