Streetwise newsletter: Alstom SA might push for better terms in Bombardier train takeover

Alstom SA might push for better terms in Bombardier train takeover: Bombardier’s quarterly report “points to unexpected and negative developments” in its train business, especially compared to the information available prior to the announcement of the takeover in February, Paris-based Alstom said in a statement Monday. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Barrick mulled moving HQ out of Canada but no longer considering relocation: Barrick Gold Corp. is hoping to gain a listing on the S&P 500 Index in the United States but plans to keep its head office in Canada, a potentially tricky manoeuvre that, if successful, would open up the giant miner to an even larger pool of investors. (Niall McGee)
Canadian Natural Resources buys rival Painted Pony for $111-million to bolster regional position: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is buying Painted Pony Energy Ltd. for $111-million to beef up its position in a natural gas-rich region of British Columbia at a fraction of what it would have paid three years ago. (Jeffrey Jones)
Banks, utilities to benefit from increase in takeovers in Canada’s oil patch: Utilities and banks stand to benefit as Canada’s oil patch goes through a round of consolidation, with some of the sector’s financially weak players picked off by rivals with far stronger balance sheets. In the latest takeover, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., one of the country’s largest and best financed energy companies, snapped up debt-heavy natural gas producer Painted Pony Energy Ltd. on Monday. (Andrew Willis)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.