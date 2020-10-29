 Skip to main content
Streetwise newsletter: Altice concedes there’s a low chance of Cogeco bid succeeding

Altice concedes there’s a low chance of Cogeco bid succeeding: The chief executive of Altice USA Inc. says there is a “low chance” that its $11.1-billion hostile takeover battle – alongside Rogers Communications Inc. – for Quebec-based cable operator Cogeco will succeed. (Alexandra Posadzki)

Agnico CEO Sean Boyd calls for industry discipline amid roaring gold prices and record cash flows: Sean Boyd, the chief executive of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Canada’s second biggest gold company, says the industry has to stay disciplined as it benefits from swelling cash flows generated by near-record high bullion prices. (Niall McGee)

Artis defends dealings with company tied to CEO Armin Martens’s family: Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is defending its business relationship with a company connected to chief executive Armin Martens’s family, saying a dissident shareholder’s criticisms of contracts between the two entities are just part of an “American-style smear campaign.” (Jeffrey Jones)

New OSC office to focus on innovative financing tools for start-ups: Ontario’s securities regulator is increasing its focus on novel ways for startups to raise capital, such as crowdfunding and angel investing, after a push from the provincial government to use financial regulation to foster economic growth. (Mark Rendell)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

