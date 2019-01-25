Streetwise newsletter: An unusual hostile bid in the cannabis sector; Canadian firms still have a growing appetite for U.S. deals

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Green Growth’s Aphria play: Why the hostile takeover bid is so unusual – and so bold: Green Growth Brands Inc. filed its formal bid for Aphria Inc. this week and two things are clear: This is no ordinary takeover bid, and winning over the target’s shareholders will be an uphill battle. The terms of the hostile bid, outlined in a takeover circular, are rare – if not almost unheard of. In a normal takeover, the acquirer is usually bigger than the target; in this case, a newly created U.S. company is trying to snap up one of the largest legal cannabis growers in the world. Story (Tim Kiladze and Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Why Canadian companies are poised to do more deals in the U.S. and abroad: Canadian companies are hunting for merger and acquisition targets outside of their home base and the United States remains by far the preferred locale, despite its chaotic politics and trade uncertainty. In an overall optimistic outlook for corporate deal-making in 2019, 96 per cent of corporate and private-equity M&A professionals surveyed by Citigroup Inc.'s Canadian unit and the Mergermarket data and publishing service said they expect an increase in the number of deals involving Canadian businesses buying foreign ones, known as outbound transactions, in 2019. A similar majority – 94 per cent – see a higher overall value of deals. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Smaller investment dealers hit by rising costs, dispirited markets: Depressed market conditions and rising operating costs could lead to an exodus of independent investment dealers over the coming year. Small and mid-size dealers have been struggling in recent years, with more than 50 of them vanishing since 2013, according to the Investment Industry Association of Canada. Some merged with rivals or were swallowed up by other firms, while others simply shut their doors, IIAC president and chief executive Ian Russell said in a letter published earlier this week. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Great-West Life to sell U.S. unit for $1.6-billion: Great-West Lifeco Inc. is selling its U.S. individual life-insurance and annuity business for $1.6-billion, trading a low-growth, but stable, arm for cash that can be re-invested in higher-margin businesses. The Canadian life-insurance company announced on Thursday that its Colorado-based subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (GWL&A), has struck a deal to unload its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance Company, the primary subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation. Story (Clare O’Hara and Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Bombardier snaps up wing-making business of Triumph Group in first acquisition since 2001: Bombardier Inc. is making its first notable acquisition in nearly two decades, announcing plans to buy an aircraft wing manufacturing operation from U.S. supplier Triumph Group Inc. in a bid to boost its private jet business. The Canadian plane and train maker said Thursday it will take over the manufacturing operations and assets of Triumph’s wing making unit related to Bombardier’s new Global 7500 private jet. That includes Triumph’s Red Oak facility in Texas, where 400 unionized workers assemble wings for the large-cabin plane. Story (Nicolas Van Praet, for subscribers)

Ecofuel cleantech seed fund raises $40.6-million: Canada’s fledgling cleantech industry is getting another financial boost after Montreal-based Ecofuel closed its inaugural venture-capital fund, raising $40.6-million from Quebec funders including the government of Quebec, Desjardins and the venture arms of labour funds Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Energy sector: BP said on Thursday it had invested in Chinese startup PowerShare, which links electric vehicle drivers to charging points and helps power suppliers balance distribution. Story (for subscribers)

