Streetwise newsletter: Another lawsuit in the Stronach family; industry observers ‘gobsmacked’ over latest Quadriga developments

Another Stronach lawsuit pits Frank’s granddaughter against her aunt Belinda: The youngest member of the Stronach clan has added another strand to a web of lawsuits over control of the family fortune, as 18-year-old Selena Stronach went to court last week with a suit aimed at maintaining a jet-set lifestyle and limiting the role of her aunt Belinda Stronach, who is currently running the family’s billion-dollar horse-racing, real-estate and farming business. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)
Cryptocurrency: The revelation that the embattled QuadrigaCX cryptocurrency exchange recently lost track of more than $460,000 in crypto-coins has left some industry observers reeling with disbelief. “I’m totally gobsmacked … that such a thing could happen,” says Manie Eagar, CEO of Vancouver-based DigitalFutures, a business development consultancy that focuses on digital currency and blockchain technologies. Story (for subscribers)
Tech sector: Japanese map platform developer Dynamic Map Platform plans to acquire Detroit-based Ushr for nearly 20 billion yen ($181.1 million) in a bid to cement a stronger position in the burgeoning self driving cars market, the Nikkei newspaper said. Story
IPO: Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. on Wednesday filed documents to list itself on the New York Stock Exchange, seeking to return to public markets after more than three decades. Story
Health-care sector: Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy Auris Health Inc for US$3.4-billion in cash, gaining access to the privately held company’s surgical robotic scope used in respiratory procedures and the detection of lung cancer. Story (subscribers)
