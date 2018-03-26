Streetwise newsletter: Aphria insiders held shares in takeover target, didn’t disclose; for Catalyst funds, a lot is riding on performance of publicly traded Callidus

Here are the top reads,

Disclosure: Four executives and three other directors of Aphria Inc. personally owned shares in Nuuvera Inc. at the time they orchestrated a takeover deal for the cannabis firm, but didn’t disclose their holdings to investors and later voted to approve the transaction at a board meeting. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Private equity: It was already shaping up to be a busy week for Newton Glassman. Now, he has more explaining to do. Story (Jeff Jones, for subscribers)

IPOs: One of the United States’ oldest tech firms, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., has filed to raise up to US$200-million in a dual U.S.-Canadian-listed IPO as it continues its rapid transformation into a hot cloud-software company under the leadership of Toronto-based entrepreneur David Ossip. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Fintech: Vancouver’s BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. has emerged from creditor protection with a clean balance sheet and US$28-million in fresh financing to take a second crack at building the Amazon.com of the home-improvement market. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc pays employees a much bigger portion in stock than Wall Street rivals, a trend that has come into sharper focus as the bank overhauls its business strategy. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Pension funds: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, one of the world’s biggest investors in private equity, is increasing its capital deployments by doing more direct deals with a select group of partners. The strategy was on display in 2017, when the pension system closed more than $7.6 billion in transactions. PE Hub

M&A: Late last month, Citizens Business Bank agreed to acquire Community Bank for about US$878 million, boosting its total assets to $12 billion in one of 19 M&A transactions announced by US commercial banks so far this year, per the PitchBook Platform. While the dollar figures may not be eye-popping, the takeover—coupled with recent regulatory changes in the US—could represent the start of something bigger: An uptick in M&A activity among the nation’s large lenders. Pitchbook

