Streetwise newsletter: Aphria rejects takeover bid by Green Growth; National Bank warns OSFI’s proposed deposit rules could cut lenders’ profits

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Cannabis grower Aphria rejects takeover bid by Green Growth: Cannabis grower Aphria Inc. has formally rejected a hostile bid from U.S.-based Green Growth Brands Inc. and is urging its investors to do the same, reiterating Wednesday that the offer “fails to recognize the full and fair value of Aphria.” The Leamington, Ont.-based company is publicly rebuffing Green Growth’s takeover attempt after Aphria’s board was advised by banker Scotia Capital Inc. that the financial terms were “inadequate.” Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

The crypto world is a dangerous place for ordinary investors, and regulators: The bizarre meltdown of QuadrigaCX has prompted predictable calls to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges. But regulate what, exactly? Story (Barrie McKenna, for subscribers)

National Bank warns OSFI’s proposed deposit rules could cut lenders’ profits: Stricter rules on deposits proposed by Canada’s banking regulator could drag down profits at alternative mortgage lenders next year, according to an analysis by National Bank Financial Inc. The draft rule changes put forward by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) would require banks to hold more liquid assets as a buffer to help keep them stable in times of stress, The Globe and Mail reported this week. The proposals have not been made public and could still change in consultations before revisions are finalized, which could take months. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

Morneau taking close look at return to 30-year insured mortgages, homebuilders’ association says: The federal government appears to be considering a budget announcement that would allow first-time homebuyers to obtain 30-year insured mortgages, up from the 25-year limit now, according to the Canadian Homebuilders’ Association. Such a move would represent a change in direction after more than a decade of measures by federal Conservative and Liberal governments since the 2008 recession aimed at cooling housing markets and encouraging Canadians to take on smaller mortgages. Story (Bill Curry)

Montreal software firm Lightspeed files IPO: Montreal’s Lightspeed POS Inc. has filed to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking one of just a handful of sizeable Canadian tech firms to test public markets in the past few years and the first since a pulled offering filed last year by cloud software firm Dye & Durham Corp. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Callidus Capital scores win in legal case against borrower: Callidus Capital Corp. won a legal battle against one of its borrowers, the former CEO of an insolvent casino game developer, when the Quebec Court of Appeal prevented him from proceeding with a $228-million lawsuit as part of the bankruptcy case. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Security: A leading cybersecurity analyst tells MPs that foreign hackers have targeted Canadian banks, mining companies and government institutions in recent years to steal valuable secrets and spread malware. Story (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MORE DEALS NEWS

Analyst sees a possible Bombardier tie-up as Alstom, Siemens merger vetoed: Siemens and Alstom’s plan to create a European rail champion collapsed on Wednesday after EU regulators blocked the deal, prompting Germany and France to call for an overhaul of EU competition policy to better meet global challenges. Story (for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.