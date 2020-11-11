Streetwise newsletter: Apollo Global to acquire Great Canadian Gaming in $2.1-billion deal

Apollo Global to acquire Great Canadian Gaming in $2.1-billion deal: U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management is buying Great Canadian Gaming in a $2.1-billion deal that rescues the casino operator from its financial struggles as many facilities remain closed due to the pandemic. But Great Canadian’s second-largest shareholder heavily criticized the deal, saying it is being sold too cheaply to a foreign player during a crisis, and pledged to vote against it. Story (Jeffery Jones)
Home Capital seeing strong mortgage repayment rates as pandemic-related deferrals end: Home Capital Group has ended 97 per cent of the payment deferrals on mortgages that it granted to clients amid the coronavirus pandemic without a spike in write-offs or delinquent loans, according to the alternative mortgage lender’s third-quarter financial results. Story (James Bradshaw)
Pfizer CEO sold US$5.6-million of stock on day of COVID-19 vaccine update: Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla has sold stake worth US$5.56-million, according to a regulatory filing that showed the sale was made on Monday, the same day the drugmaker reported positive data on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the sale was part of a preannounced trading plan, adopted by Mr. Bourla on Aug. 19. Story (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.