Streetwise newsletter: Teck signs deal with Ridley to double coal shipments through B.C.

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Teck signs deal with Ridley to double coal shipments through B.C.: Teck Resources Ltd. has struck a deal with Ridley Terminals Inc. to double, and perhaps triple, its shipments of steel-making coal through Prince Rupert, B.C., sending the shares of rival Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. to their lowest levels since 2016. (David Berman)

Cott looks to sell coffee and tea division: In an extreme example of a January purge, beverage maker Cott Corp. announced plans on Wednesday to permanently give up coffee and tea, and become a pure-play provider of bottled water. (Andrew Willis)

Bank economists share optimism for 2020, despite international uncertainty: Canada’s top bank economists predict the country will see a few bright spots in 2020, even as the globe grapples with uncertainty in the Middle East and China. (The Canadian Press)

U.S. Fed at odds with bank regulators on community lending standards: A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that bank regulators should pursue a more nuanced approach to updating community lending standards for banks. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

