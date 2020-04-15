Streetwise newsletter: Bank of Canada unveils new bond-buying programs in bid to support credit markets amid virus crisis

Bank of Canada unveils new bond-buying programs in bid to support credit markets amid virus crisis: The Bank of Canada expanded its new bond-buying program Wednesday to include purchases on the open market of long-term provincial and corporate debt, stepping in to aid provinces and big businesses in tapping strained credit markets for sorely needed funds. (David Parkinson)
CEOs of Canada’s biggest pipeline companies all got raises in 2019: There was plenty of money in the pipeline last year for senior executives at the four largest utilities that transport oil and gas in Canada. (David Milstead)
Embracing Islamic finance presents an opportunity for Canada: A potential opportunity for financial services was identified in a report issued by the Toronto Financial Services Alliance and Thomson Reuters. Toronto, with its financial services strengths and growing multicultural population, could position itself as North America’s hub for Islamic finance. (Opinion)
