The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Bank of Canada unveils new measures to support financial system, mortgage markets

Comments

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Bank of Canada unveils new measures to support financial system, mortgage markets: The Bank of Canada unveiled new measures to keep Canada’s financial system flowing and support mortgage markets, as central banks step up efforts to avert a liquidity and lending crunch amid tumultuous markets. (David Parkinson)

Central banks’ efforts to curb plunging markets have failed – so now what?: The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are giving markets what they usually crave – lower interest rates. So why are stock markets plunging? (Ian McGugan)

Banks, telecoms offer help for customers facing financial hardship as coronavirus crisis deepens: Canadian banks, telecommunications companies and utilities are offering relief to customers affected by the spread of novel coronavirus, waiving fees and providing flexibility on certain payments. (Mark Rendell)

Securities regulators urge cease trade orders for companies that miss filing deadlines: Publicly traded companies at risk of missing filing deadlines because of COVID-19 disruptions are being encouraged by Canada’s provincial securities regulators to make a special application to avoid a sweeping, and potentially devastating, cease trade order. (Greg McArthur)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

