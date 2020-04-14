Streetwise newsletter: Banks approve $5-billion in loans to small businesses, but some say restrictions on emergency program have left them out in the cold

Banks approve $5-billion in loans to small businesses, but some say restrictions on emergency program have left them out in the cold: Canada’s largest banks approved more than $5-billion in no-interest loans to small businesses in the first five days of an emergency government program, but many small-business owners say they won’t qualify because of restrictions around payroll criteria. (James Bradshaw and Josh O’Kane)
Aviva not yet paying out business-interruption claims for B.C. dental practices: Aviva Insurance Co. of Canada has stalled payments on pandemic insurance claims for 1,800 dental practices in British Columbia, saying the provincial orders given by the B.C. government to shut down non-essential services remain unclear. (Clare O’Hara)
Energy sector executives spend $18-million on shares in their own firms amid oil downturn: Oil patch executives are eating their own cooking, significantly stepping up purchases of their own companies’ shares in the wake of a steep decline in the price of energy stocks. (Andrew Willis)
