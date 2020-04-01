Streetwise newsletter: Banks speed up loan program for small businesses

Banks speed up loan program for small businesses: Canada’s largest banks and credit unions plan to start offering government-backed loans to small businesses by next week, speeding up the rollout of the new lending program under pressure to deliver quick support to business owners. (James Bradshaw)
Bank of Canada begins plan to buy billions in government bonds, with more measures to come: The Bank of Canada entered the world of quantitative easing on Wednesday, making the first of many billion-dollar purchases under its recently announced government-bond-buying program that could double the central bank’s balance sheet over the coming months. (David Parkinson)
Executive compensation up at Manulife, down at Sun Life: Top executives at Manulife Financial Corp. saw big bumps in their compensation in 2019 thanks to increased incentive pay, while payouts declined at Sun Life Financial Inc. as bonuses fell. (David Milstead)
