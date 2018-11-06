Streetwise newsletter: Barrick shareholders give thumbs up to Randgold deal; Precision’s bid for Trinidad a challenge

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Barrick shareholders approve Randgold acquisition: Barrick Gold Corp. is one step closer to closing its biggest acquisition in seven years with shareholders voting overwhelmingly in favour of its $6-billion (U.S.) takeover of Randgold Resources Ltd. On Monday, roughly 99 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of its zero-premium, all-stock purchase of Jersey-based Randgold, which operates in Africa. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

Souring oil market poses challenge for Precision bid to acquire Trinidad Drilling: Precision Drilling Corp.’s plans to acquire Trinidad Drilling Ltd. in a friendly all-stock deal are being upended in a falling market that shows how, in times of strife, cash is king. In early October, Precision agreed to make a takeover offer, at the time worth $550-million, for Trinidad, a smaller oil and gas driller with international operations. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Seven venture-capital firms receive total of $50-million from Ottawa: The federal government is giving $50-million in total to seven Canadian “alternative” venture-capital firms to back domestic technology startups, favouring established small-scale financiers and entrepreneurs with an investing track record over unproven investors. Recipients under Ottawa’s $400-million Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI) program include the only VC firms based in Waterloo, Ont. (Garage Capital) and Halifax (Build Ventures); a successful Montreal startup factory called TandemLaunch that creates consumer electronics technology firms from scratch; Highline BETA, which helps companies including Royal Bank of Canada create and fund technology spinoffs from within their ranks; and AmorChem, a Montreal seed-stage biotechnology financier that’s expanding to Ontario. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Alithya Group scouting for acquisitions to expand company: A tech services consulting company that has roots in one of Canada’s most successful players in the field aims to expand quickly through acquisitions now that it’s gone public. Alithya Group Inc. shares surged by nearly a third on Friday, their first day of trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq after completing a reverse takeover of Massachusetts-based Edgewater Technology Inc. The company also completed a $53-million private placement in a deal led by Desjardins Capital Markets. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

CIBC, BMO don’t expect to make credit reductions to energy sector: Two of Canada’s largest investment banks say they don’t expect to meaningfully cut credit to the energy sector despite the widening gap between Canadian and U.S. benchmark oil. The comments from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. come as Canadian banks are undertaking their fall borrowing base redeterminations – a biannual process that occurs in fall and spring where banks review their loans to the energy sector. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Solar sector: Canadian Solar said on Monday its chief executive officer Shawn Qu has withdrawn an offer to take the solar module maker private after a special committee set up by the board recommended rejecting his bid. Story (for subscribers)

Mining sector: Barrick Gold Corp., which is being formed by Barrick’s $6.1-billion takeover of Randgold Resources, is in talks with Newmont Mining to combine their Nevada gold mining operations, sources told Reuters. Story (for subscribers)

Retail sector: Sears Holdings Corp. is nearing a deal with new lenders to increase a bankruptcy financing package to as much as $600-million ((U.S), from $300-million, without chairman Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund contributing, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Story (for subscribers)

